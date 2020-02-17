James Edward Manning, Austintown Township, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Edward Manning, 70, of Austintown Twp., passed away at his home on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

James was born November 27,1949 in Youngstown the son of Donald and Dolores (Lentz) Manning.

He was a graduate of Chaney High School, class of 1968 and served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Jim was catholic by faith, and played Men’s Soft ball with the Steel Valley League for several teams.

He retired from Sharon Packing in 2004 as a driver.

Jim was also an avid Steelers fan, loved “football Sunday’s with his family, and a Boston Red Sox fan, he was also a big fan of the Doors and Jim Morrison. But most of all Jim loved being a “PaPa” to his granddaughter, Aveleen.

Jim leaves his wife the former, Carol Cupp, whom he married April 19,1975, two children, Kelley Manning and Rick Manning both of Austintown, his beloved granddaughter Aveleen, one sister, Deborah Bish of Cortland, two nieces Melanie (Todd) Humphrey and Julie (Shane) DeSmith, and one nephew Donnie Bish, as well as several nieces and nephews on his wife’s side.

Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a niece, Christina Bish.

Friends may call Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again Friday, February 21, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown, Chapel where services will be held at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to help with funeral expenses.To send flowers to the family of James Edward Manning, please visit Tribute Store.

