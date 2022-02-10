YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Edward Blevins, 79, of Youngstown passed away Monday, February 7, 2022, at his home.

Jim was born January 27, 1943, in St. Charles, Virginia, the son of the late Ransom Jr. and Lizzie (Manis) Blevins.

He attended Karnes High School in Knoxville, Tennessee and was a US Navy Veteran, serving from 1960 until 1964.

Jim retired from Commercial Shearing / Parker Hannifin in 2002 after 38 years where he was a machinist.

He was a member of the VFW Post #3307, Ohio Gun Collectors and the Ohio Sportsman Club in Hillsville, Pennsylvania. Jim leaves two children, Beverly A. Gatta of Lutz, Florida and Dean Blevins of Atlanta, Georgia, one sister, Janet Stovall of Knoxville, TN, and one brother, Arthur Lee (Phillis) Blevins of Harker Heights, Texas, as well as seven grandchildren, Nicole Balogh, Johnathan Balogh, Rocco Gatta, Gina (Kodel) Orris, Jakob Magda, Van Joseph Blevins Jr. and Haylie Blevins and eight great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a son, Van Blevins, two sisters, Billie Braden and Mary Carter, two brothers Raymond and Jerry Blevins.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12 Noon on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel where services will be held at Noon with full military honors to follow the service.

For everyone’s protection masks are suggested for calling hours and services.

Friends may also view the services live streamed at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of James Edward Blevins please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.