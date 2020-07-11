James E. Hall, Jr., Mecca, Ohio

MECCA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. Hall, Jr., age 61, passed away unexpectedly early Saturday morning, July, 10, 2020.



James was born July 1, 1958, in Lodi, Ohio, to the late James E. and Josephine (McDaniel) Hall, Sr.



James was a proud veteran, he honorably served in the US Army.

He was a Truck Driver for over 35 years, for many years he was a partner in The Truckers Choice, Inc. trucking company in Cortland.



James enjoyed riding on his Harley Davidson Ultra Classic, it was how he relaxed; the only thing he relished more was his grandchildren, family was paramount to him.

He will be deeply missed.



James is survived by his children, Elizabeth Upshir of Cortland, James F. Hall of Lorain, Daniel T. Hall of Lorain, Lora Sue Updegrove of Lorain and Richard M. Hall of Lorain; 17 grandchildren; his companion, Jackie Vetter of Cortland; two sisters, Helen Stout and Sue Madera and his longtime friends and business partners, Mark and Jeanette Kirch.



Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Michele I. (McGill) Hall and his brother, Daniel Hall.



Friends may call Tuesday, July 14, 2:00 – 6:00 p.m., at the Lane Funeral Homes Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N. High St. in Cortland.

A mask and social distancing will be requested and expected.

A private burial will take place at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 13, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.