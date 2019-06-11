James E. Freckleton Obituary

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services celebrating the life of James E. Freckleton, 87, will be held at 12:00 Noon Saturday, June 15, at Ellsworth Presbyterian Church. James passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 9, at Hospice House with his loved ones by his side.

He was born November 11, 1931 in Youngstown the son of James and Stella (Dowell) Freckleton.

He was a graduate of South High School and served his country in the U.S. Army.

He was the owner/operator of Jim’s Tire Pad on Southern Boulevard and retired in 1993.

Jim was a member of American Legion Post 737 where he served as Commander five times. He was also a lifetime member of the VFW in Ligonier, Pennsylvania.

His hobbies included antique cars and tinkering in his garage which he named “Jim’s Tire Pad #2” following his retirement.

James leaves his wife, the former Donna Seres, whom he married November 12, 1955; two daughters, Sandy Freckleton of Pittsburgh and Kathy (Pascual Jr.) Zamudio of Ft. Myers, Florida and one grandson, Matt Schriner of Youngstown.

Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by two brothers, Cal and Don Jardine and one sister Laurine Zimmerman.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon Saturday, June 15 at the church where the American Legion will pay final tribute to Jim at 11:45 a.m. and services will begin at Noon.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH 44514 in Jim’s name.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

