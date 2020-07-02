James E. Currey, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. Currey, 73, passed away at home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.

James was born August 25, 1946, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, the son of the late Clair and Leona (Jeffries) Currey.

James served his country in the United States Navy through the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, James went on to be a Teamster for Strimbu Trucking and was a certified welder.

There were many things that James enjoyed doing, he loved doing yard work and gardening, he was fond of golfing, watching the Buckeyes and of classic cars.

He will be deeply missed by his children, Jeffrey (Gwen) Currey and Michael (Linda) Currey; his grandchildren, Jessica, Mallory, Molly, Michael Jr. and Taylor Marie; his sisters, Rebecca Shauver and Judith (Albert) Billock and many other family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A private graveside service will be held at Crown Hill Burial Park.

