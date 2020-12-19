James E. Allsopp, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. Allsopp, Sr., 89, passed away Wednesday evening, December 16, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton.



James was born on September 15, 1931 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Stephen and Goldie (Reel) Allsopp.



He was a 1950 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

After high school he joined the United States Air Force during the Korean War until he was honorably discharged.

He worked at Copperweld Steel for 41 years until he retired in 1991.

He was an avid Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians, and Ohio State football fan.



He will be deeply missed by his loving children. James E. Allsopp Jr. and Kim M. (William) Morgan; and grandchildren, Matthew, Alexander, Madelyn and Adam Morgan.



Besides his parents James was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dolores A. Allsopp, whom he married on November 3, 1956 and passed away on March 8, 2014; daughter Diane Marie Allsopp; and sisters, Beverly J. Morales and Ruth M. Rose.



Family and friends may visit from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday December 22, 2020 at Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts – Clark Chapel located at 180 Garfield Dr. NE in Warren, with services to follow at 7:00 p.m.



Visitors are asked to please practice social distance and wear a mask.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton Foundation, located at 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45420 or by visiting https://www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations/



