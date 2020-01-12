James Davis Bennett III, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Davis Bennett III, 77, passed away Saturday afternoon, January 11, 2020 at Continuing Health Care of Boardman.

He was born September 12, 1942 in Clarksburg, West Virginia, a son of James Davis Bennett, Jr. and Frances (Knapp) Bennett.

He was a 1960 graduate of East Liverpool High School.

He attended both Y.S.U. and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida.

Jim was in finance with Citizens Budget Company for over 40 years, retiring in 2012.

Jim was a member of Zion Lutheran Church.

He was also a member of TAU KAPPA EPSILON Fraternity, a long-time member of Austintown Kiwanis Club, numerous Bible study groups and the Brigade of the American Revolution. He was also on the Board of Trustees of the Warren Junior Military Band.

Jim was a supporter of the Ida Band in Michigan. He enjoyed traveling and would often take road trips. He loved music and history, especially the American Revolution period.

Jim is survived by his wife of 55 years, the former Carol A. Barth whom he married October 24, 1964; his son, Christopher (Ako Toma) Bennett of Temperance, Michigan; his daughter, Cindy Fabry of Santa Cruz, California; his brother, Timothy (Jane Ann) Bennett of Gwinn, Michigan; his grandchildren, Megan Fabry, Echo Bennett, Brooke Fabry, Sora Bennett and Leo Bennett and many nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road in Youngstown.

Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jim’s name may be given to the American Diabetes Association, 4500 Rockside Road, Independence, OH 44131 or to Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road, Youngstown, OH 44511.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 13, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.