WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James David Vogt, 90, passed away Saturday March 19, 2022 at Shepherd of the Valley in Girard.



James was born on January 25, 1932 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, a son of the late William and Larue Vogt.



He was a 1950 graduate from Lincoln High School and continued his education at Westminster College receiving his bachelor’s degree.

He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean War.

He worked at General Motors before retiring in 1994.



He was a longtime active member of First Baptist Church in Warren and then a member of Howland Community Church. He loved to play bridge at the Howland Senior Center, was a treasurer for local Habitat for Humanity, a committeeman for the Republican precinct for many years, volunteer Tax Preparer for AARP and was active in local amateur theater.



He was an avid Pittsburgh Pirate and Steeler fan. A favorite activity was attending games with his kids, nieces, and nephews.



James will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Harriet Vogt, whom he married on July 3, 1959; children, Nancy (Allan) Hesters, Richard (Dee Dee) Vogt and son in law, George Belek; and grandchildren, Theodore Belek, Richie Belek, Sarah Vogt and David Vogt.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Betsy Belek; brother, William L. Vogt and nephew Tom Vogt



Family and friends may visit from 10-11:30AM on Saturday March 26, 2022 at Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts-Clark Chapel located at 180 Garfield Dr. NE in Warren, with funeral services to follow at 11:30AM at the funeral home.



Burial will take place at Slippery Rock Church Cemetery in Ellwood City, P ennsylvania.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Neighborhood Ministries at 75 Jackson Dr. in Campbell or Hospice of the Valley at 5000 E. Market St. Ste. 19 in Warren.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of James, please visit our floral store.