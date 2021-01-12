James Curtis Rice, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Curtis Rice, 71, of Newton Falls passed away Monday afternoon, January 11, 2021 at his home.

James was born December 14, 1949 in Warren, the son of the late Leonard and Letrecia (Arnett) Rice.

He was a 1967 graduate of Jackson-Milton High School.

He retired in 2002 from the State of Ohio Park System, working in the maintenance department for the West Branch State Park.

Jim’s hobbies included fishing, riding his four-wheeler and traveling.

Jim leaves a brother, Michael (Susan) Rice of Lake Milton; a sister, Gloria Jean (Bruce) Arbeit of West Palm Beach, Florida, as well as several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by one brother, Jerry Rice.

Following Jim’s wishes there were no calling hours or services.

