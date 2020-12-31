James Childers, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Childers, Jr., born in Ashcamp, Kentucky and spent most of his life in Youngstown, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020.

He served in the United States Army in the 1950s in Germany, whose position was replaced by Elvis Presley.

While earning a Bachelor of Science degree at Youngstown State University, he worked nights at Lustig’s Florsheim Shoes in Youngstown.

Following his degree, he created Radi-O-Sound Communications Company, providing electronic devices to homes and large municipalities such as hospitals and schools.

After contracting COVID-19 while in rehabilitation for a fractured pelvis, he died peacefully from heart failure.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 69 years, Helen Jo Childers, where they met in Kentucky and married as teenagers. The two built a life, every-step-of-the-way together, in Youngstown and as his wife once said, “We never looked back.”

He also leaves behind his adored children, Sabrina Childers, Dennis Childers (wife, Bea Luna) and Lisa Childers; his much-loved grandchildren, Nick Childers, Elena Childers and Casey Childers, who will forever miss their Papaw; and his brothers, Billy Childers (deceased), Jerry Childers and a sister, Liz Looney.

Additionally, he leaves behind an extended family, Peggy Millard of New York; extended family throughout Kentucky and Florida and was blessed with a wealth of good friends in Youngstown, who were like a family to him.

Those around him, family and friends, proved his good character and unconditional love. We are saddened but eternally grateful for this, he is missed and will always be remembered.

Due to COVID-19, there will be a viewing for immediate family. A memorial will take place when safe gatherings are possible.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of James Childers, Jr., please visit our Tribute Store.