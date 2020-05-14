James Cheers, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Cheers, 71, of Austintown, Ohio was called to glory on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He passed away peacefully in his home.

A man of honor and distinguish, Jim was born in Charleston, Mississippi on July 18, 1948 and was raised in Detroit Michigan where he was educated in the Detroit Public School System.

After high school, he served his country in the U.S. Navy (1967-1971) receiving a National Defense Service Medal.

He later worked in the music and banking industries. He was also a photographer.

Jim accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of Believers Church in Warren, Ohio where Pastor Bill Carter presides.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Deb Mayer Cheers; 11 children; six siblings and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

The family has entrusted the funeral service to Lane Family Funeral Homes in Youngstown, Ohio. A private service will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020. The service will be live streamed. Loved ones can contact the family for details. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will not be a public visitation.

