James Carl Dunlap, Austintown Township, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Carl Dunlap, 81, passed away early Sunday morning, August 29, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown after a courageous battle with COVID 19.

Jim was born November 5, 1939, in Youngstown the son of Howard and Lucy Louise (Britton) Dunlap.

He retired in 2000 from Schlumberger, the former Dowel Chemical, where he worked for many years.

Jim’s hobbies included both vegetable and flower gardening, fishing and gaming. Most of all Jim enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

His wife, the former Mary Lou Schettino, whom he married May 21, 1960, passed away October 16, 1999.

Jim leaves two daughters, Mary Jo Dunlap of Austintown and Shelly Socciarelli of Youngstown; two grandchildren, James Socciarelli of Columbiana and Kara Socciarelli of McDonald; one brother, Bill (Sally) Dunlap of Youngstown; his cousin and best friend, Tom Oaks and two other friends, John Strum and Chuck Klempay, who were like sons to Jim.

Besides his parents and wife, Jim was preceded in death by two brothers, Don and Charles Dunlap.

Following Jim wishes there are no calling hours or services.

It was Jim’s greatest wish that everyone who would be able to receive the COVID vaccine please do so.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Breast Cancer-American Cancer Society in Jim’s name.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

