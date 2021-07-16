James C. Stockman, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)-James C. Stockman, 63, entered into eternal rest with our Lord on Wednesday morning, July 14, 2021 at his residence.

He was born November 30, 1957 in Miami, Florida, a son of Al and Joan (Bufano) Nicolosi.

Jim was a small engine mechanic, employed by Vienna Lawn and Garden, Inc.

He was a member of Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church, where he was a Deacon. Jim was also a member of A.P.A. Pool League.

He enjoyed all sports, football, bowling, archery and particularly basketball. Jim loved to cook and spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Jim is survived by his mother Joan of Louisville, Kentucky; his wife of 36 years, the former Betty Jo Sztary, whom he married July 27, 1985; his son, David Lee Porter of Coral Springs, Florida; his daughter, Nina Marie (Matthew) Hostetler of Niles; his son, Jonathan Bryon (Teresa) Stockman of Boardman; his brother, Bobby Nicolosi of Louisville, Kentucky; his sisters, Patricia McCrory of Lousiville and Cheryl Starowicz of Japan and his grandchildren, Justin, Madison, Carter and Avery Jo.

Besides his father, Jim was preceded in death by his sister, Dawn Marie Smith and his nephew, Jeffery Smith.

There will be a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 24 at Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1492 Raccoon Rd. Austintown, OH 44515.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel.

To send flowers to the family of James C. Stockman please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 18, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.