James C. Getz, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Getz, 78, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Hospice House in Poland.



Born March 6, 1942, James was the son of Curtis J. and Florence J. (Marriott) Getz.



Prior to retirement, James worked in the paint department as a relief man for General Motors.

James enjoyed living life. He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns, The Ohio State and Cleveland Indians.



James is survived by his children, James (Elizabeth) Getz and Christina (Bill) Bisker; his grandchildren, Billy Bisker, Jr., Lewis Bisker, Justin Curtis Getz and Lauren Elizabeth Getz; his sister, Shirley Kabetso; his nieces, Beth Matvey Martindale and Debbie Matvey Wilcox; his nephews, Doug Kabetso, John Kabetso and Rob (Stephanie) Matvey and many nieces and nephews.



Private family services will be held and interment will take place at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

