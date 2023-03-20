WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James C. Esau, 75, passed away Saturday March 18, 2023 at home, surrounded by his family after a short illness.

Jim was born on November 10, 1947, in Warren, Ohio son of the late McKinley and Alma Esau.

He was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren, Ohio.

On July 8, 1967, Jim married the love of his life Judith R. Fowler and they have spent the last 55 years together.

At a very young age, Jim started working at his parent’s business, the Rackett Store on S. Main St. in Warren, Ohio. After his parents retirement in 1975, he and his brother Mike took over the business until their retirements in 1985.

Jim was always an avid antique car and toy fan. There was never an auction, swap meet, or flea market he missed.

Survivors include his wife, Judy Esau; sister, Beverly J. Petrosky; children, Tracey (Rick) Rolfe, James Esau and Amy (Angelo) Zoumas; grandson, his pride and joy, Christian James Zoumas; many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Michael N. Esau and his nephew Charles P. Esau.

Per Jim’s request, there will be no calling hours or services and cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to New Lease on Life Rescue at 2773 E. Midlothian Blvd. Struthers, OH 44471 or Hospice of the Valley at 5190 Market St. Boardman, OH 44512.

The family would like to thank all of Dr’s, nurses, and staff on the 5th floor at St. Joseph Hospital, Hospice of the Valley and Comfort Keepers.

