YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Aster Richard John Diehl II departed this life on Friday, July 29, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio.

James was born on November 3, 1980, the first of two sons to Jalisa Diehl and D’Artanin Alli in Youngstown, Ohio. James was affectionately known as “JD” to all who knew and loved him.

On March 8, 2000, JD graduated from Job Corps after receiving his GED in 1999.

JD was employed at several places throughout his life but he really enjoyed his most recent place of employment at Café 422 in Boardman, Ohio, where he was a prep cook.

To know JD was to love him and be annoyed with him all in the same breath. He was an amazing human being with a heart of gold. JD was so many wonderful things to so many people, especially those that loved him. JD was a brother, a friend, an uncle, a counselor, a protector or just whatever you needed him to be, he was just that. Many individuals also considered JD to be the life of any party. It was never a dull moment with his silly jokes and contagious smile. Those are just two things that will be greatly missed by many.

JD leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Jalisa Diehl; his father, D’Artanin Alli; his only living maternal grandmother, Janice Diehl; a man who was more like a father, Sam Overton; siblings, Devale Diehl (Cassandra Jones), Marcella Martin (James Jackson), Dartanin Alli II, Ardelia Alli and Ariel Alli and nephews and nieces, Cameron Mills, Ginna Jones, Jayden Diehl, Devale Diehl, Jr., (who JD nicknamed “my little white boy”), Gavin Jackson, Quincy Ingram, Sirtan Alli and Angel Alli. JD also leaves his first cousin who was like his big sister, Shawntae Jackson (Teddy) and his little cousin that he referred to as his baby girl, Bre’Shawn Williams; cousins, Brandon Jackson, Brian Jackson, Tuenika Wynn (Evertt), Brandi Johnson (Billy), Deacon James Diehl (Kimberly), Shayla Pitts (Frank) and Terrell Diehl; his dearest friend, Tamoica Daniels (Don Thompson II); aunt, Jennifer Williams; uncles, Minister James Diehl (Renee), Elrico Alli, Richard “Poncho” Alli and Aaron Alli and a host of family and friends.

JD was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, James and Dorothy Morgan, James and Benlha Johnson; his grandparents, James Diehl, Raymond and Recyl Cashwell and Walter Evans, Sr.; an uncle who JD shared a special bond with, Howard Alli; two great-aunts, Lucille Harris and Rita Morgan-Wright who was also his Godmother; a cousin, Raquel McKinney; three great-uncles, Elder Gerald Morgan, Willie G. McKinney, Jr. and Wilbert Drayton; two brothers, Sirtan Alli and Malik Alli and a special friend, Kim Cornett.

Friends may call on Saturday, August 6 from 2:00 – 3:45 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, followed by a funeral service at 4:00 p.m.

AFTERGLOW

I’d like the memory of me to be a happy one.

I’d like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done.

I’d like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways,

Of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days.

I’d like the tears of those who grieve, to dry before the sun;

Of happy memories that I leave when life is done.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 5 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.