James Arthur “Jim” Garland, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Arthur “Jim” Garland of Columbiana, formerly of Canfield, passed away on June 21, 2021, surrounded by his family.

Jim was born on June 1, 1954, in Warren, Ohio the son of James R. and Betty Jo (Littleton) Garland.

He was a 1972 graduate of Mineral Ridge High School, veteran of the United States Navy, and 1985 graduate of Youngstown State University.

Jim had a strong work ethic, as demonstrated by his employment with ABL Wholesale Distributors Inc., serving as CFO, then President, for the past 30 years.

A man of faith, Jim enjoyed playing the piano and guitar with his granddaughters. He loved spending time camping and shooting with his children, brother and nephews and visiting with his sisters.



He will be missed by his girlfriend Mary Jo Sikora with whom he made his home, son Seth of Southgate, Michigan, daughter Megan (Tiffany) of Galloway, Ohio, son Nathan of Galloway Ohio, granddaughters Natalee, Emmalee and Alina, his siblings Connie (Robert) Rhodes Sr., Bonnie (Raymond) Rook and Mark (Lori) Garland Sr., ten nieces and nephews, twenty-four great nieces and nephews, and three great-great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandchild. Visitation for family and friends will be held at Lane Funeral Home Mineral Ridge Chapel on Friday, June 25, 2021, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will follow at Kerr Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Special Olympics.



