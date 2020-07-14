James Allen Snell, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Allen Snell, age 88, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his residence.



James was born August 20, 1931 in Clarksburg, West Virginia to the late Arveda Thelma Snell.



As a young man, James joined the carnival and also served as a deckhand on several merchant ships.

He enjoyed traveling and he liked to go fishing. James was also active with CB Radio for many years.



James retired from Republic Steel with over 20 years of service.



Besides his mother, James is preceded in death by his wife, the former Leona Bell Stowe; his son, James (Pete) Snell; his daughter, Debbie Ann Boyle and his daughter-in-law, Dianne Snell.



James is survived by his daughter, Mary (Jim) Sable; his sons, Russell Snell and Robert (Kim) Snell; 17 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.



Cremation has taken place, there will be no public funeral service.



Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to share memories and condolences with James’ family.

