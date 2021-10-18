James Alexander, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Alexander, 73 of New Middletown died early Sunday morning, October 17, at St. Elizabeth Health Center, Boardman.

Jim was born June 6, 1948 in Youngstown, a son of the late Melvin J. Alexander and Hazel L. Krichbaum and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Boardman High School in 1966.

He was an electrician/journeyman for Local Union #64 for 37 years, retiring in 2007.

Jim was a dedicated husband and father and was passionate about providing them a good life. He built his home in New Middletown and most recently renovated a home for his daughter. Jim always loved a mental challenge…taking things apart and putting them back together and he also loved vintage cars, especially the classic corvette.

He will be dearly missed by his wife of 51 years, the former Bonnie Keck, whom he married March 13, 1970 and his daughter, Melodie Alexander of Canfield.

There will be graveside services at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 20 at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

