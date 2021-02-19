James Alexander Hall II, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The Mahoning Valley is mourning the loss of esteemed educator, James Alexander Hall II, who passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 18, 2021 after a brief illness.

Born on June 7, 1941 to parents William and Margaret (Myers) Hall, Jim was raised in Youngstown and graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1959. After briefly attending seminary at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, Jim returned to Youngstown, where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Communications at Youngstown State University.

Jim then embarked on what would become an illustrious and distinguished career in education, beginning as an English teacher at Warren John F. Kennedy High School. He then moved to Canfield High School, where he also taught English in addition to pursuing his passion for theater as the school’s drama director. He identified The Crucible and Romeo and Juliet as particular favorites. Jim parlayed this love of theater direction into a Master’s Degree in English and Speech from Kent State University. In 1976, Jim moved to school administration, becoming the Assistant Superintendent of the Canfield School District where he specialized in curriculum, communications, grants and special programs. Three years later, Jim accepted the first of three superintendent appointments, becoming the Superintendent of Lowellville Schools. In 1984, he assumed the same position in the Lordstown School District. Finally, he became the Superintendent of South Range Local School District in 1986, where he would spend the next 20 years.

After retiring in 2006, Jim remained an active and integral member of the education community, being elected to the board of the Mahoning County Education Service Center and Mahoning County Career and Technical Center. Additionally, Jim served on numerous other committees, including the Ursuline Kindergarten Board, ACTION, Equity and Adequacy of School Funding Steering Committee and ACCESS, to name a few.

Jim was devoted to his spiritual home of St. Michael Catholic Church in Canfield, where he taught CCD classes, served as a lector and Eucharistic minister and was a member of the Parish Council. He also volunteered at the St. Vincent DePaul Soup Kitchen.

Beyond his professional accomplishments and accolades, Jim was a devoted husband and father. He was happily married for 52 years to his beloved wife, Marilyn. They shared the joys of watching of their four children as they all raised their own children, Christopher Hall, Timothy (Beth) Hall, Mary (Todd) Fowler nd Patrick (Jillian) Hall.

He is survived by his wife, four children and grandchildren Aidan, Vivian, James, Aislin, Donovan, Chloe, Cecelia, Landon, Owen and Gerrit. Jim is additionally survived by his sister, Margaret DuPrey; cousin, Bill Lauer and many other relatives, colleagues and friends.

Due to Covid restrictions, a private funeral Mass will be held for family, to be followed by a celebration of life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Jim’s name to the Mahoning Valley Second Harvest Food Bank.

