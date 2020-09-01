James A. Zampella, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James A. Zampella, 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 27, 2020.



James was born on February 4, 1932 to Michael Zampella and Mary Felix in Mahoningtown, Pennsylvania.

On May 9, 1955 he married Joan F. Butchelle and they shared 39 years. Together they had Valerie, Michael, Jeff, Craig and Lori.



Jim was employed by General Motors and retired after 25 years. During this time, Jim and his family owned and operated the Italian Villa Restaurant in downtown Warren, Ohio. Jim’s Italian heritage and passion for baking resulted in his famous greens and sausage pizza that was a favorite by many.

Jim was dedicated to his catholic faith and prayed the rosary daily and expressed his love reciting devotional Novenas.



Jim’s joyful presence and laughter will be missed by his children Jeff Zampella, Craig (Valerie) Zampella and Lori (Steve) Lukco and his grandchildren Natalie Zampella of Warren, Michael, Anthony and Andrew Zampella all of Phoenix, Arizona and Sydney Lukco of Warren.



Jim could brighten a room with his fun-loving sense of humor and it will be missed by his loyal companion, Mary Wilson of Sebring, Ohio and family where Jim resided.



Besides his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his wife Joan; his son Michael; his infant daughter Valerie and his granddaughter Sasha.



Visitation for Jim will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., with the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel. Father Francis Katrinak will be officiating.



Jim will be laid to rest at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta Township.



The family requests that memorial contributions be made to All About the Pawz dog rescue, 87 South Four Mile Run Rd., Austintown, OH 44515, in his memory.



Friends and family may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com

