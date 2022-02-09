WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James A. Urmson, 87, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022, with his family at his side after a valiant battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Jim was born May 22, 1934, in Champion, the son of James and Frances Urmson.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Frances Urmson.



He was a 1952 graduate of Champion High School.

He served in the U.S. Army.

He received his associate degree in accounting from Kent State University.

He worked as a mechanic, owning his own service station and later sold real estate.

Jim was an avid golfer, hunter, fisherman and trap shooter, who loved sharing his passion with his children and grandchildren. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.



He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janet Urmson; children, Cindy (Ron Mullen) Tripodi and Todd Urmson; grandchildren, Hannah Tripodi, Rocky Tripodi, Amber Mullen and Brandi Mullen; sister, Marilyn (Jim) Horton; also, many other extended family members and friends.



A private service will be held to honor James, with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Adoration Hospice, 2302 Metcalf Drive #24, Ashtabula, OH 44004.

