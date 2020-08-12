James A. Swaney, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James A. Swaney, 92, of Youngstown passed away Tuesday morning, August 11, 2020 at Briarfield Manor.

James was born September 6, 1927 in Columbiana County, the son of Andrew and Stella (Meister) Swaney.

He was a retired truck driver.

His wife, the former Janet Caulfield, whom he married February 26, 1953, passed away August 20, 2018.

Jim leaves two children, Edward (Bonnie) Swaney of Miamisburg, Ohio and Elaina (Steve) Rusnak of Dundee, Michigan; six grandchildren, Jolene, Rebecca, Steven, Regina, Jimmy and Paula, as well as great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife, Jim was preceded in death by his son, Paul; four brothers, Martin, Norman, Norbert and John and one sister, Marge.

Jim will be laid to rest in the family cemetery at St. John Catholic Church in his hometown of Summitville, Ohio.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

