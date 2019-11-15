James A. Petrarca, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James A. Petrarca, 75 of Austintown died Tuesday afternoon, November 12, at his residence following a long illness.

James was born February 9, 1944 in Butler, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Joseph and Julia (Christopher) Petrarca.

He graduated from Girard High School and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army.

James worked as a foreman/manager for U.S. Steel for 20 years before retiring. He was a “Mr. Fixit” and did a lot of handyman work after retiring.

He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #3298 of Austintown where he was a former trustee.

James also enjoyed going to casinos but most important to him was spending time with his family; especially his grandchildren.

He leaves his wife, the former Joann Mayoras, whom he married December 15, 1979; two sons, Timothy Petrarca and James Petrarca, Jr. both of Warren and three daughters, Mary Lynn Kotis of Youngstown, Tese (Matt) Donham of Ravenna and Lisa Petrarca of Youngstown. James also leaves two sisters, Carmel (Tom) Reese of Girard and Katherine McCabe of Maryland; four granddaughters; two grandsons and two great-grandsons; as well as, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Jim was a great husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. We love you and will miss you…rest in peace.

Private family services will be at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

To send flowers to the family of James A. Petrarca, please visit Tribute Store.