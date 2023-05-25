WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James A. Kennedy, Jr., 74, passed away Saturday afternoon, May 20, 2023 at his residence.

James was born on June 13, 1948, in Warren, Ohio a son of the late, James A. Kennedy, Sr. and Anna E. Kennedy.

He was a Lakeview High School graduate and continued his education at Youngstown State University, receiving his bachelor’s degree.

He enlisted with the United States Army Reserves and served until he was honorably discharged.

He was employed at Packard Electric as a draftsman until he retired.

He was an avid bowler and competed in leagues at Freeway Lanes in Warren. He was a big fan of Cleveland sports teams and enjoyed going to casinos.

James will be deeply missed by his children, Joseph Kennedy and Dawn Kennedy; grandchildren, Stephanie, Vincent, Aurora and Logan and great-grandchild, Zephyr.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley (Mazanetz) Kennedy, whom he married on February 16, 1979 and passed away in 2012 and sister, Shirley Osborne.

Family and friends may visit from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, located at 180 Garfield Drive in Warren.

Funeral will be held at Lane Funeral Homes Shafer-Winans Chapel located at 164 N. High Street in Cortland on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge, 11432 Mayfield Road, Cleveland, OH 44106.

Heartfelt condolences may be sent to James’ family by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of James, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 26 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.