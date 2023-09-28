WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James A. Gourley, 80, passed away Monday September 25, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

James was born on May 8, 1943 in Brookville, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Glenn and Ruth Gourley.

He was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and worked at General Motors until he retired in April of 2002. He was a car enthusiast and loved going to all the car shows.

James will be deeply missed by his daughter, Kimberly (Rob Holland) Gourley; grandchildren, Jamison Goss, Shaina Albright, and Jana (Joe Merrell) Gourley; great-granddaughter, Nina Johnson; sister, Arlene Dawson; and long-time companion, Denise Machamer.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda Gourley; sister, Ilene Mansell; brother, Arnold Gourley; niece Laurie Dawson; former wife, Dolores Gourley; and his best friend since kindergarten, Gene Green.

Per James’ wishes, there will be no calling hours or services and cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes – Shafer Winans Chapel in Cortland.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 29 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.