James A. Callahan, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James A. Callahan, 94 of Warren, passed away Tuesday evening, September 17, 2019, at his home following an extended illness.

He was born March 10, 1925 in Grove City, Pennsylvania the son of the late Charles A. and Florence Amberson Callahan.



Jim was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

During World War II, he served as a staff sergeant armorer gunner in the Army Air Corps in the European-African-Middle Eastern Theatre, receiving 3 bronze battle stars.

Following his discharge in 1945, he worked various jobs, finally retiring in 1985, after 35 years as a foreman at Republic-LTV Steel in Warren.



Jim married Grace H. Harvey Callahan on April 25, 1946. They spent their retirement years traveling the country in their mobile home and particularly enjoyed the winters spent in Las Vegas. He enjoyed golf, puttering around the house and gardening.



Jim is survived by two daughters, Cynthia A. (Donald) Daskivich and Diana L. “Dena” Callahan; two grandsons, Matthew (Joanna) Daskivich and Adam Daskivich both of Dallas; two great grandchildren, Kaiden and Lilly; extended family members, Michael, Dana and Scott (Chris) Daskivich; four brothers, Charles (Joyce) of Niles, Richard (Marge) and Robert (Evelyn) Callahan both of Champion and John Callahan of Warren, and his beloved cat, Cody.



Besides by his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife of over 66 years, Grace Callahan on November 3, 2012 and by his brother, William.



Per Jim’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services and cremation was held.

Burial will be at a later date at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren.



The family would like to express their thanks to Dr. Truong and his staff as well as MVI Hospice for their loving care and kindness shown to Jim.



Memorial contributions may be made to MVI Home Care Hospice, 4891 Belmont Ave., Youngstown,OH 44505.

