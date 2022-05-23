AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James A. Balassone, 75 passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Jim was born on September 26, 1946, in Richmond, Virginia, the son of John P. and Geraldine (Pressutti) Balassone.

On September 6, 1969, he was united in marriage to the former JoAnn Reid with whom he shared 52 years of marriage.

A lifelong resident of the area Jim graduated from Austintown Fitch High School.

He was employed by Bearing Distributors Inc, for 30 years.

Jim was of the Lutheran faith and enjoyed the simple pleasures of life spending time with family and his cat, Jasper, watching old Western movies and attending drag racing events.

He is survived by his wife, JoAnn; daughter, Jessica (Ken) Pasco; grandchildren, Kenneth Pasco, Jr. and Alan Fryer; great-grandchild, Bryson Fryer and sisters, Joan (Rod) Cavaliere and Jackie Knittle.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

To leave condolences to the family please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

