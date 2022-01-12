WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur Lee Landacre, known to most as “Jake”, age 63, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



Jake was born May 20, 1958 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Marion Dean and Evelyn Marie (Albertson) Landacre.

Jake was a graduate of Lebanon High School.



Jake retired in 2007 from the Kmart Distribution Center after 25 years of employment.

He was a proud veteran serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Sumter.

Jake was a member of the Champion Christian Church Disciples of Christ.



Jake was an avid Cleveland Indians fan. He enjoyed sports, especially football and baseball. Jake played on several bowling and softball teams through the years, he loved to play golf as well.



Besides his parents, Jake is preceded in death by his brother, Keith Landacre.



He is survived by his wife, Tammy Landacre; his children, Robin (Ryan) McCoy, Terra (Gary Young) Landacre, Kyle Landacre and Ryan Landacre; three sisters, Deana (John) McCormick, Janene (John) Wood and Jakki (Craig) Barnhill; two brothers, Marion “Whitey” Landacre and David (Kathryn) Landacre, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Friends may call 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. Sunday, January 16 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren.

To send flowers to the family of Jake Landacre please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 13 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.