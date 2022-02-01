AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jaime Lynn Lowther, 45 of Austintown, died unexpectedly Friday afternoon, January 28 at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health Center, Youngstown.

Jaime was born July 21, 1976 in Franklin, Pennsylvania, a daughter of William Lowther and Debra Wright and came to this area in 1988.

Jaime graduated from Chaney High School in 1994.

She was currently working as a payments operation analyst for Q2, an on-line banking company since February 2021. Jaime had worked in banking for 18 years in various positions including manager at Home Savings. She also worked for several other local banks including First Place Bank, Talmer Bank and Trust and Premier Bank.

She enjoyed traveling and never went to the same place twice. She participated in the Polar Plunge for several years as part of the local Parrothead Club and volunteered yearly for Youngstown City Scape. Jaime loved music and looked forward to attending the annual rock festival, Rock on the Range in Columbus. She was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed going to baseball games with her dad.

Besides her parents: mother, Debra Wright of Youngstown and her father and stepmother, William and Kelly Lowther of Austintown, she leaves her life partner, David Lawrence; two brothers, William Wright and Shane Lowther, both of Youngstown and a sister, Holly Lowther of Pennsylvania. Jaime also leaves one uncle, Walter Lowther of Youngstown, to whom she was very close and one aunt, Mary Kelley; two nieces, Maria Wright andHannah Wright; one nephew, Gavin Wright and many friends and will be dearly missed.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

