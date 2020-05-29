Jacquelyn L. Minehart, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacquelyn L. Minehart, 55, passed away Wednesday morning, May 27, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

She was born February 10, 1965 in Youngstown, a daughter of Alexander J. and Lucille E. (Fiffick) Minehart.

Jackie was employed at the Workshop at Gateway Industries and was a resident with Gateways to Better Living for 34 years.

Jackie was a happy person and had an infectious smile. She and her boy-friend Tom of 26 plus years, made several trips to Disney World. She loved Princesses and music, especially Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley. Jackie enjoyed watching movies and Life Time TV. She also enjoyed shopping and getting her nails done.

Jackie is survived by her sisters, Nancy (Gene) Ianazone of Austintown and Carol (Bill) Davis of Las Vegas; her nieces, Dana (Aaron) Bremner and Gina (Frank) Hunt both of Austintown; her great nephews, Evan and layne Bremner and Gage Thimlar and her boy-friend, Tom Prosser.

Jackie will be greatly missed by her family, her Gateway family and many friends. There will be a committal service at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Jacquelyn L. Minehart, please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 31, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.