Jacquelyn Ann Leschinsky, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacquelyn Ann Leschinsky (71) of Austintown, Ohio passed away August 14, 2021, after a heroic battle with scleroderma.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 19, 1949, to Samuel and Mary Jane (Perry)Uvena, the youngest of three children.

On September 30, 1972, she married the love of her life, George Albert Leschinsky and they spent the next 49 years happily together.

Jacque graduated from Youngstown State University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting in 1988 and worked for many years as the office manager of Homestead Restoration until her retirement.

She is survived by her loving husband George, her two brothers John and James Uvena, 17 nieces and nephews and many great nieces and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Jane and Sam Uvena, her sister-in-law Cindy Uvena, and her brothers in law John Leschinsky and David Ladigo.

Jacuque was an avid scrap booker and spent many happy hours with her scrapbook friends at getaway weekends. Her greatest love was spending time with her family and friends especially if there was a beach and a book involved.

Jacque’s bravery and strength through her long fight with scleroderma was an inspiration to many. She was involved in fundraising for the Ohio Chapter of the Scleroderma Foundation, especially the annual walk “Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma”.

Visitation will be held on Monday August 23, 2021 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.

The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, remembrances be made in the form of contributions to the Ohio Chapter of the Scleroderma Foundation.



