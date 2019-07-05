Jacquelyn Alice Egley, Alliance, Ohio – obit

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – “Soon I shall hear the call from Heaven’s portals; Come home, My child, it’s the last mile you must trod.

I’ll fall asleep and wake up in God’s new heaven. For I’m sheltered in the arms of God.”

Jacquelyn Alice Bortz Egley was born on January 12, 1936, in Hialeah, Florida. Her parents were Harry and Alma Bortz.

Jacquelyn Alice Bortz Egley died on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Altercare of Alliance.

Jacquelyn married Ray “Andy” Egley in 1953 and they had two daughters, Denise Crites (Don) of Alliance, Ohio and Sue Mahoney(Tom)of Niles, Ohio.

There are three grandchildren, Jennifer

Crites and Kevin Compston of North Augusta, South Carolina, Lori Capota(CataIin) of Palatine, Illinois and Jeffrey Crites(Samantha)of Sunbury, Ohio. She has a very special grea-granddaughter, Alice Capota. Jacquelyn was looking forward to two more great-grandchildren in the coming months.

Before retiring, she worked for Trumbull County Veterans Service Commission in Warren, Ohio.

She was active in her church, First Church of God, Newton Falls, Ohio, playing the piano for worship services.

Jacquelyn was a gifted musician and enjoyed playing several different instruments.

Her husband preceded her in death in 1977.

There will be no service.

Those who wish may donate in Jacquelyn’s name to the Alzheimers Association.

Funeral arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 8 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.