Jacquelyn A. “Jackie” Schrank King, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacquelyn A. “Jackie” Schrank King, 93, formerly of Howland, passed away Monday evening, July 27, 2020 at Windsor House of Champion.

She was born August 29, 1926 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Arthur and Cathrine Sheridan Schrank.



Jackie was a 1944 graduate of South High School in Youngstown.

She was employed in the traffic department of the Ohio Bell Telephone Company in Youngstown for several years before assisting in the family business, King Quality Furniture in Warren.

An avid golfer, she was a charter member of Bristol Springs Country Club. She also enjoyed bowling, playing cards and gardening. Jackie will lovingly be remembered for her infectious laugh and silly pranks.



She married Robert L. King on October 15, 1949 and resided in Warren for most of her life. Robert preceded her in death on February 4, 1987.



Jackie will be deeply missed by her son, Randy (Lori) King, her four grandchildren, Nate (Kati) King, Tyler (Kendal) King, Ryan King and Emily (Brian) Worhatch and five great-grandchildren, all in the Columbus area.



Besides by her husband and her parents, Jackie was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Lou Kuti.



A private burial will be at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna, where Jackie will be laid to rest next to her husband, Bob.



The family would like to thank her caretakers at Shepherd of the Valley of Warren and Windsor House of Champion for their care and compassion for Jackie during her lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Donations can be made to fight Alzheimer’s disease at alz.org in memory of Jacquelyn. Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren.



