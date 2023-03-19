BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacqueline Steele, 84, passed away Friday morning, March 17, 2023 at her home.

Jacqueline was born on March 13, 1939 in Salem, Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Mary Dermotta.

She was a graduate of Goshen Union High School in Damascus, Ohio.

She worked as a teacher’s aid in Brookfield Township Schools.

In her younger years, she enjoyed playing tennis. She loved to garden and had special flower gardens made in memory of both her children. She enjoyed being around her family and friends and loved raising her granddaughter, Melissa.

Jacqueline will be deeply missed by her granddaughter, Melissa Bacon; son-in-law, Gary Bacon; sisters, Karen Dermotta and her companion, Ron Smith and Pat (Will) Hoopes and her dog, Cody.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, L.H. Pete Steele, whom she married on August 20, 1960 and who passed away on September 20, 2020; her son, Mark Steele; daughter, Sheila Bacon and her brother, Gary Dermotta.

Family and friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel, 6923 Warren Sharon Road in Brookfield, with funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m., officiated by Father Ryan Furlong.

Burial will be held at Brookfield Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Salvation Army or any animal charity of your choice in Jacqueline’s memory.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 20 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.