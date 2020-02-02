Jacqueline R. Trump, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jaqueline R. Trump, 56, of Austintown, passed away early Friday morning, January 31, with her loving family by her side.

Jackie was born March 23, 1963 in Youngstown, the daughter of Robert “Fergy” and Judy (Fossesco) Ferguson.

Jackie is a 1981 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

She was an employee at Tamco and General Electric prior to her retirement.

Despite her illness, Jackie never stopped fighting. She cared deeply for others and always put everyone else above herself.

She was born and raised a true Austintown resident. She loved her niece, nephew and dogs like her own children.

Her favorite pastimes were Keith Urban Concerts, water aquatics, playing cards, slots and traveling. Her favorite destinations were Florida and Las Vegas and she had dreams of going to Jamaica and Aruba.

Jackie was only able to see the good in people. She touched any heart she came in contact with and she made a profound impact on the world we all live in. She never missed a birthday hug, phone call or special event; she would even call twice just to make sure her family knew they were loved. It was impossible to miss the “good morning” and “I love you” text messages she sent every day. There was never a promise she didn’t keep. She had the most beautiful soul. She was deeply loved and will be leaving a vast hole in many.

Besides her parents, Jackie leaves behind her dedicated and loving husband, John Trump, whom she married on April 29, 2006; her brother and sister-in-law, Rob and Kelley Ferguson; her niece and nephew, Sydney and Kevin Ferguson; a sister, Denise Johnston; her aunts, Barbara Soles, Nora Tomasiro and Debbie Pochiro; her uncles, Mike Mulhall and Bob Soles; her best friend of 52 years, Betty Lynn Grigsby; three stepdaughters, Judy (Gary) Pilner, Susan (Steve) Trump and Chrissy (Scott) Thompson; her dogs, Heidi and Holly and other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, February 6, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 7 at Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.



