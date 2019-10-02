Jacqueline M. Weber, Cortland, Ohio – Obituary

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacqueline M. Weber, 76, passed away surrounded by her family on Monday afternoon, September 30, 2019, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren.

Jacqueline was born on January 2, 1943, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of John and Dorothy (Dietz) Ansbro.

She was a LPN at various nursing homes throughout Texas and Ohio retiring in 1995.

Jacqueline was a member of St. Robert’s Catholic Church in Cortland.

She enjoyed shopping and crafting. Jacqueline was a devoted mother and grandmother to her family.

She will be deeply missed by her children, John (Robin) Weber of Dover, James (Pam) Weber of Kansas City, Denise (Tim) Roberts of Cortland, David (Stephanie) Weber of Warren, Darren (Laura) Weber of Houston and Kevin (Tracy) Weber of Ayden, North Carolina; her daughter-in-law, Shari Weber; 16 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Vicki Buhaley and husband, Jim.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William; son, Keith; granddaughter, Sierra Roberts and brothers, Timothy and Dennis Ansbro.

A memorial service will be held for Jacqueline on Saturday October 12, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Roberts Catholic Church in Cortland, Ohio, officiated by Reverend Karl Kish. Friends and family may call one hour prior to services, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Jacqueline M. Weber, please visit Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 2 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.