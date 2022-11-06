MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacqueline “Jacci” Bragg, 81 of Mineral Ridge passed away Friday November 4, 2022, at Hospice House surrounded by her loved ones.

Jacci was born December 11, 1940, in Cleveland the daughter of the late Jack and Thelma (Indermill) Stevenson.

She was a graduate of Leetonia High School and the Choffin Career Centers Nursing program.

She worked as an LPN with Northside Hospital, retiring in 2007.

Jacci was a member of Western Reserve United Methodist Church where she was active with the GAB sale and the Thursday Night Dinners.

Jacci loved dogs and was a member of the Mill Creek Dog Club and the Youngstown All Breeds Training Club.

She enjoyed crocheting, ceramics, roller-skating and traveling., Jacci loved the musical group Celtic Thunder and attended many of their concerts.

Jacci leaves two children, Ronald Lee Zellers of Tampa Florida, and Jack (Leann) Stout of Mineral Ridge, her longtime friend, Billie Berardi of Mineral Ridge, one stepdaughter, Diana Barber of Mt. Orab Ohio, four grandchildren, Tara Zellers of Tampa, Kyle Stout and Greg Stout both of Mineral Ridge, and Autumn Stout of Niles, as well as two great-grandchildren and a third due in December. Jacci also leaves her best friend and four leg companion, Teddy her Shih Tzu.

Besides her parents, Jacci is preceded in death by one son, Larry Allen Zeller, and one stepson, Dean Stout.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Lane Family Funeral Home, Mineral Ridge Chapel, where services will be held at 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Youngstown All Breeds Training Club, 13210 Mahoning Avenue, North Jackson, Ohio 44451, in Jacci’s name.

