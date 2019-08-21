Jacqueline Ethel Marie Gotthardt, Berlin Center, Ohio – Obituary

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacqueline Ethel Marie (Comparetto) Gotthardt was born September 13, 1930 in Wellsville, Ohio to the late Francis and Viola Comparetto.

Jackie passed away peacefully on Monday, August 19, 2019 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Theresa (Comparetto) Reed and her brother, John Comparetto.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Glenn E. Gotthardt; her five beloved children, Jeffrey Gotthardt (Angela), Catherine Sheptock (Gary), Glenn A. Gotthardt, Elizabeth Reese (Dale) and Amy Beck (Greg); her nine grandchildren, Koree, Alexxa, Logan, Garren, Bianca, Amber, Ryley, Mitchell and Thomas and four great-grandchildren with one on the way.



Jackie and Glenn met at a Midland, Pennsylvania dance club soon after Glenn returned from an Army assignment in Germany and were married a short six months later. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary last year, surrounded by their family and the tunes of Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra (Jackie’s favorites). They raised their five children in Warren, Ohio where Jackie was involved in various school organizations and women’s card clubs. Jackie loved deeply and connected individually with each of her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She is remembered by all of them for her boundless exuberance, infinite capacity for love and infectious laugh (not to mention her famous Sicilian sausage bread).



Calling hours will be held Saturday, August 24, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel, 65 N Broad Street, Canfield, Ohio from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon followed by a service at Noon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Diehl Lake Building Fund in her memory.

