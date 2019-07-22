Jacqueline Audrey Kusky-Prusak-Olsavsky, Canfield, Ohio – Obitaury

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica for Jacqueline Audrey Kusky-Prusak-Olsavsky, 84, who passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Windsor House of Canfield.

Jacqueline was born April 21, 1935 in Youngstown the daughter of the late Chester and Hilda (Biehl) Kusky.

She retired in 1994 from PharMor where she was a switchboard operator.

Jackie was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church and sang in the choir.

She also belonged to various dance clubs in the area.

Most of all she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She leaves three daughters, Loretta M. (Gary) Capone and Chris (Randy) Ziobert both of Austintown and Catherine A. (Greg) Breedlove of Las Vegas, Nevada; two sons, Edward C. Prusak of Poland and Kenny J. Prusak of Las Vegas; as well as, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Jackie is preceded in death by a stepbrother, Donald Kusky.

Friends may call from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m., Friday, July 26, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica where the Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Jacqueline A. Olsavsky, please visit Tribute Store.