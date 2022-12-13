NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jackie Sue Albright, 58, of North Jackson, formerly of Scio, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Altercare in Bucyrus, with her sister by side.

Jackie was born January 15, 1964 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Howard W. Moore and Shirley V. (Hausch) DeMita.

She grew up in North Jackson and moved to Scio, where she started a career and a family.

Prior to her retirement, she was a nurse’s aide and later a cook for the county home in Cadiz; she also worked as a cook for “The Restaurant.”

She enjoyed attending tractor pulls, fishing, playing poker on the computer, crossword and puzzles. Later in life she loved socializing with friends.

She is survived by her sons, Johnathan Moore and Bradley (Melissa) Anderson; her sisters Cindy (Terry) Krol and Tammi (Herman) Bucklew, Jr.; a grandson and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, on Friday, December 16, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Herman Bucklew, Jr. officiating.

To share thoughts of sympathy with the family, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Jackie, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 14 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.