MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack was born May 27, 1931, in Warren, son of John M. and Mary Welsh Sedlock. He passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022.

Jack had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed sharing his life time experiences with anyone who would listen. He enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. His favorite hobby was rocking in any kind of rocker, watching and attending to his mini horse, Cinnamon Rose and his three mini donkeys, Missy Girl, Jake and Andy. Spring, summer and fall you would find him outside on his yard swing! He always fed the birds and squirrels in the winter. He loved watching old westerns on TV. Above all, he loved his family, sharing his wonderful sense of humor, unbelievable memory and all his experiences and stories to his listener’s delight.

Jack was a 1949 graduate of Mineral Ridge High School and was a supporter of the Alumni Association by attending the banquets and supporting the fund raisers.

Jack was a life member of the Loyal Order of Moose.

He retired from the former Copperweld Steel Company in 1994, after 35 years as a crane operator, where he was known as Papa Smurf and Hungry Jack.

Jack was an avid sports enthusiast. He especially loved Notre Dame his whole life and enjoyed collecting and displaying his Notre Dame memorabilia. He attended and enjoyed traveling to South Bend and other locations to enjoy an Irish football game with family and friends. He was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and enjoyed attending the games! He attended the 1948, 1995 and 1997 World Series. He attended games at League Park Municipal, Jacob’s and Progressive Field. He was an avid poker player! He never missed a trip to a casino or attending a horse race. He had attended over 19 Kentucky Derbies with his family and friends.

He leaves to cherish his memory, son, Jeff (Jan) Sedlock; daughter, Terry (Mike) Ronyak; sister, Pam (Charles) Mayfield; grandson, Michael (Shannon) Haring; granddaughter, Dana Ronyak; great-granddaughter, Gabby Ronyak; nephew, Scott (Julie) Sedlock and niece, Madison Sedlock.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Dennis Glassford; brother, Thomas Sedlock; grandson, Bradley Ronyak and niece, Taylor Sedlock.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mineral Ridge Alumni Association or an animal charity of the donor’s choice.

Jacks last wish for everyone:

An Irish Prayer

May flowers

Always line your path,

And sunshine light your day,

May song birds serenade you

Every step along your way,

May a rainbow run beside you

In a sky that’s always blue,

And may happiness

Fill your heart

Each day

Your whole life through.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Friday June 24, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 12:00 p.m., at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Mineral Ridge Chapel

Burial will follow at Kerr Cemetery.

To leave condolences to the family please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 21 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.