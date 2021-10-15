Jack Royden Rhine, Fowler, Ohio

FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack Royden Rhine, of Fowler, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021 at his home.



He was born on June 24, 1940 in Homer City, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Jesse W. and Martha Laney Rhine.

Jack was a 1960 graduate of Fowler high School.

He retired from Service Guide in 2000 where he was a welder.

He enjoyed life’s simple pleasures. He watched over his family and his grandchildren who brought special joy to his life. He enjoyed time spent visiting with friends. Jack could often be seen outside on his little farm, usually on a green machine or under a tree with his dog, Buddy.

He leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Ruthanne Bettiker Rhine; his daughter, Melinda (Ron) Sines of New Hampshire; his son, Robert (Sheri) Rhine of Fowler and three granddaughters, Nicole Rhine of Columbus, Jordan Sines of Indiana and Jaclyn (Justin) Walters of Cortland. He was blessed this past summer with a great-grandson, Tripp Walters of Cortland. He also leaves two brothers, Ted (Carol) Rhine of Hartford and Roy Rhine of Leavittsburg; his sister, Wanda (Doll) Deverick of Fowler; two brothers-in-law, Tom (Sally) Bettiker and Kim Bettiker both of Fowler and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his grandson, Bobby Rhine; his stepgrandson, Eric Paolone; his sister, Nancy Frederick; a brother, Jerry Rhine; sister-in-law, Penny Brown and brother-in-law, Bill Bettiker.



The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Compassionate Care Hospice, Monica, Beth and Robbie, for always being there with comfort and caring words and the Fowler Fire Department for all their assistance to Jack.



Family and friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 17, 2021 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N. High Street in Cortland, with services to follow at 1:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Fowler Fire Department, 3386 Youngstown Kingsville Road, in Fowler.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

“Watch, stand fast in the faith, be brave, be strong. Let all that you do be done with Love.”

1 Cor 16: 13-14

