Jack Reese, Jackson Milton, Ohio

JACKSON MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack Reese passed away early Monday morning, November 30, 2020 at Briarfield Manor Assisted Living Center.

Jack was born November 2, 1935 in Youngstown the son of the late Ralph and Minnie (Gray) Reese.

He was a lifelong area resident and a 1954 graduate of Hubbard High School.

After high school Jack served in the US Marine Corps from June of 1954 until June of 1956.

After his service to his country, Jack worked for the East Ohio Gas Company for 36 years, retiring in 1994. He served on Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Department, the Jackson Township Zoning Board, the Jackson Milton School Board, and was a founding member of the Jackson Milton Lions Club and the Jackson Milton Foundation.

Jack was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes – St. James Parish.

He enjoyed farming, vacationing with family and friends, attending grandchildren’s activities and rooting for Ohio State, Youngstown State and Cleveland Sport’s teams. Jack also enjoyed attending “Friday Lunches with his cousins” which he attended for several years.

Jack leaves his wife of 62 years, the former Jeannette Good, whom he married November 15, 1958; two sons, Anthony (Christine Slanco) Reese and Jack (Danielle Garner) Reese II; the grandchildren, Alyssa, Lauren and Lucas Reese and one sister. Sara Jane Reese.

Besides his parents, Jack was preceded in death by two sisters, Dona Wittenauer and Shirley Reese.

Due to Covid-19 there are no calling hours or services at this time.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Our Lady of the Lakes Parish in Jack’s name.

Arrangement were entrusted to the Lane Funeral Home Austintown Chapel.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 5, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.