AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack R. Fetherolf, 73, of Austintown, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, with his family by his side, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown.

Born March 14, 1949 in Akron, Ohio, he was the son of Lester and Thomasina (Krause) Fetherolf.

Prior to his retirement he worked in maintenance at General Motors for over 32 years. He owned and operated J&J Waste Removal, Evergreen Lawns and Evergreen Fertilizing.

Jack was a member of Youngstown Rifle and Pistol Club and the American Pool Players Association.

He was an avid hunter and enjoyed golfing, Wednesday night ping pong and traveling with his wife, Juice. He loved spending time with his wife, family and all his pets.

Jack was always the first one to help his family and friends.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Becky Sickle and Donna King and his in-laws Valent and Mary Galik.

To cherish his memory, he leaves his loving wife Joyce, whom he married October 7, 1980; his brother, sister and his many nieces, nephews and grandson.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel from 5:00 – 7:00 pm, with a service immediately following at 7:00 pm at the funeral home.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to Angels for Animals, 4757 W South Range, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

To share thoughts of sympathy, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Jack, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 21 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.