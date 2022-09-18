WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. “Jack” Gysegem, “Jack”, 86, passed away very peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, September 15 at Shepherd of the Valley Liberty where he had resided this past year during a period of declining health.

Jack was born January 31, 1936, in Charleroi, Pennsylvania, the youngest child of Albert Vincent and Eleanor Cecilia Gillon Gysegem.

After graduating from Charleroi High School, he went on to receive his BA at Washington & Jefferson College in Washington, Pennsylvania, where he lettered all four years in swimming and football, playing both center and middle linebacker for the Presidents. He was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity.

Jack turned down a professional football try-out offer to satisfy his service obligations with the United States Army in Fort Carsen Colorado. He rose to the rank of Captain before his honorable discharge from the reserves in 1968.

During this busy time of teaching, coaching, being a Reservist and raising a family Jack received his MS in Business Education at Kent State University.

Jack married the love of his life Marylee Marchewka in 1957.

Jack moved to Warren in 1963 to be the assistant basketball coach to Dr. Richard Boyd at Warren G. Harding High School. He became the head coach in 1965 and taught English until 1969 when he left education to work for Packard Electric Corporation in Warren where he remained until he retired in 1995. Jack continued his work as a Safety Consultant with both the City of Warren and Trumbull County.

While at Harding Jack was fortunate to coach the “storied Panther team of 1967” which made it to the final four in Columbus. Jack received numerous awards and recognitions during his outstanding coaching career. Jack was proud of all his athletes while at Harding and he was given a valiant send-off by Harding which celebrated the ’67 team’s 50th anniversary in 2017. Each member of the team had survived and attended this event coming from all corners of the country.

Jack was inducted into the Warren Sports Hall of Fame in 1994. He joined many of his great friends and contemporaries from Harding who were also recognized for their great accomplishments to the lore of Warren Sports history. Jack was honored to be associated with the Warren City Schools and the many outstanding individuals with whom he worked with and taught.

After leaving Harding, Jack remained active in the sports world by assisting with the basketball programs at Warren John F. Kennedy under Dennis Jasinski and Howland High School under Ron McCleary, as well as coaching the squad at Kent State University Trumbull Campus. He also became an accomplished football official with the Ohio Athletic Association until a knee injury prevented him from continuing.

Jack was a longtime member of the Warren YMCA where he and Marylee made many friends and were able to stay active for years. He served proudly for several years as a member of the Board of Directors for Shepherd of the Valley and volunteered for both Meals on Wheels and Hospice.

Jack was a 60-year member of Central Christian Church in Warren where he served for decades on numerous boards and committees. Jack was humbled by his recognition by his church receiving the award of “Elder Emeritus” for his leadership contributions to the Board of Elders.

Jack is survived by his wife Marylee; his sons, Thomas (Jody) of Warren, Tim (Cheryl) of Columbus and Toby (Lisa) of Howland and his daughter, Susan Mosko (Mark) of Moon, Pennsylvania. Jack had a tremendous positive influence on his grandchildren, Claire, Emilee McCollum (Ryan), Travis, Aimee (David Brian Whisler), Megan and John who survive him.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Ernest (Wilma) and Albert (Marguerite) and his sister Jane (Julian) Crosby.

Services for Jack will be at Central Christian Church Warren Tuesday September 20 at 2:00 p.m. Calling hours will precede the funeral from !2:00 Noon to 2:00 p.m.

Jack’s family recognizes and thanks the employees of Shepherd of the Valley for their professionalism and care during his final illness. In lieu of flowers the family would request that any gifts be made to the Warren Family Mission https://warrenfamilymission.org/ or the donor’s favorite charity.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 19 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.