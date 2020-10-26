Jack F. “Jonesy” Jones, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack F. “Jonesy” Jones, 85 of Youngstown, died Saturday morning, October 24 at his residence, surrounded by his family.

Jack was born June 17, 1935 in Toledo, a son of the late Francis and Crystal (Goodwin) Jones and came to this area from Michigan in 1946.

He graduated from Chaney High School in 1954 and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Education and Physical Education from Kent State University. He also received his Master’s Degree from Westminster College.

Jack taught History at Boardman High School for over 30 years, retiring in 1992. He was head baseball coach at Boardman High school and had also coached football and girl’s softball. He was well-loved by his student athletes and still remained in contact with many of them.

Jack was an avid sports fan and loved his Michigan Wolverines. He was inducted into the Chaney Athletic Sports Hall of Fame in 1996. He enjoyed golfing with his friends and loved to travel; especially his trips to Hawaii, spending time in Myrtle Beach and taking cruises.

He leaves his wife, the former Donna Marie Thompson whom he married August 25, 1956; his children, Terri J. (John) Bragdon of Aynor, South Carolina, Ken (Sandy) Jones of Austintown and Cindi Jones of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and three grandchildren, Alyssa Jones, Michael Giannini and Jennifer Lewin. Jack also leaves his sister, Florence Barnett of Canfield.

Besides his parents, Jack was preceded in death by a brother, George Jones; half-brother, Ellsworth Jones and a half-sister, Evelyn Sprott.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to the George Brownlee Scholarship Fund, c/o Josh Zarlenga, Boardman Booster Club, P.O. Box 3174, Boardman, OH 44513 or to the Hospice Division of Ohio Living, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Building E, Suite 201 Canfield, OH 44406.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Jack at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 27 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: