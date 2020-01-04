Jack E. Smith, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack E. Smith, 86 of Canfield died Tuesday afternoon, December 31, 2019 at Hospice House.

Jack was born August 7, 1933 in Youngstown, a son of the late William and Elsie (Brennan) Smith, one of eight children.

He was a lifelong area resident, graduating from Canfield High School and receiving his B.S. Degree in accounting from Youngstown State University.

He worked as a plant controller for Alcan Aluminum for 30 years, retiring in 1992.

Jack leaves his wife, the former Norma Broderick, whom he married June 4, 1955; one son, Todd Smith; four daughters, Tami Yankush, Kimberly Smith, Kandace Jones and Jody Smith. He also leaves 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

There will be no services or calling hours per Jack’s wishes.

The family would like to give special thanks to the Windsor House of Canfield and Hospice House of Poland for the wonderful care given to Jack.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society, 525 N. Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

