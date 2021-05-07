Jack E. Marshall, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack E. Marshall, 54 passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center with his family by his side.

Jack was born on July 3, 1966 in Youngstown the son of Jack and Dixie (McKim) Marshall.

Prior to retirement Jack was employed by local restaurants and retail with Walmart and Dollar Store.

Jack enjoyed spending time at the casino, playing the lottery and watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy in the evening.

He will be deeply missed by his children, Jack, Brandon and Amanda Marshall; his loving companion, Paula Carr; sister, Melody (Bill) Spears and close friends who considered him to be family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Kim.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to leave condolences to the family.

