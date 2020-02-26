Jack E. Harvey, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack E. Harvey, 83, passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.



Jack was born on February 20, 1937 in Jamestown, New York, the son of Addison D. and Margaret Gunton Harvey.



He was a 1955 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Jack served his country in the U.S. Army. He was employed by Republic Steel as a Heavy Equipment Operator for 40 years retiring in 1999.

Jack was a passionate car guy who loved buying, fixing and selling cars. He spent his time travelling to local car shows to share his love of restored automobiles. Jack was a Cleveland Browns fan who greeted each day by sharing humor and a cup of coffee with friends.



He will be deeply missed by his children, Jeff Edwards, Kimberly (Robert) Greenlaw, Joyln Lew and Scott E. (Traci) Harvey; his grandchildren, Jennifer, Heather, Jared, Logan and Autumn and his sister, Helen (Dennis) Hipple.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Susan Scala.



The family will receive friends and family on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 5:30 – 6:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 6:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, Warren, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Hope Center for Cancer Care, 1745 Niles Cortland Road NE, Warren, OH 44484 or The Salvation Army, 270 Franklin Street SE, Warren, OH 44483



